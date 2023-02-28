MTA Officials Estimated That Delays In Nation's First Congestion Pricing Plan Will Cost $250 Million

MTA officials estimate that delaying the introduction of the nation's first congestion pricing plan will cost the organization some $250 million in lost income.

The MTA announced in its February Financial Plan, which was published last week, that revenue collection from congestion pricing is now anticipated to start in the second quarter of 2024. As a result, the earliest that drivers will be charged to enter Manhattan's Central Business District is April 2024.

The Delay From 2023 To 2024

Congestion pricing was supposed to be put into place by the end of 2023, but the agency's plans have been thwarted by continuing delays in getting federal permission.

According to the February Financial Plan, the MTA estimates that the most recent delay will cost the organization around $250 million in anticipated revenue from congestion pricing in 2024.

Officials at the MTA have minimized the consequences of the most recent postponement despite the agency's present financial difficulties, saying that money is required but not right away.

CBDTP Will Charge Drivers a Fee For Entering Manhattan's Central Business District

The latest delay occurs as the MTA waits for federal approval of the contentious initiative.

The MTA issued the environmental assessment for New York City's proposed congestion pricing program in August, providing motorists with a thorough analysis of the potential costs associated with entering Manhattan's Central Business District (CBD).

The Central District Business Tolling Program (CBDTP), which will charge drivers a variable fee for entering Manhattan's Central Business District, which is defined as any area south of 61st Street, has been authorized by the state as part of the $175 billion state budget that was approved on April 1, 2019. The CBDTP will be implemented by the MTA's Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA), which is a part of the MTA.

