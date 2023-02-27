State Lawmakers Want To Put a Ban on Discharging Radioactive Wastes In The Hudson River

Since the Indian Point Energy Station in Westchester County is being decommissioned, state lawmakers want to prohibit the discharge of radioactive waste into the Hudson River.

The river has been greatly cleaned up in recent decades despite decades of garbage being dumped into the water from the nuclear facility, which was originally inaugurated in 1962.

According to lawmakers, the state's current standards offer the bare minimum of safeguards against radioactive waste flows into the river and other state waterways.

Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg, who supports the legislation in the state Assembly, would impose fines of up to $25,000 per day on those who violate it. A second offense would result in a $50,000 daily fine. Following that, repeated offenses would result in fines of $150,000 per day, according to lawmakers.

The Indian Point Nuclear Site In Westchester

The decommissioning of the Indian Point nuclear site in Westchester is being overseen by Holtec Indian Point LLC and Holtec Decommissioning International LLC.

There are not many choices available for wastewater disposal. Initially, wastewater from the nuclear power plant might be sent to another place and disposed of there. Third, as Holtec recommends, the waste may be released in small batches. Second, it might evaporate into the atmosphere.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission claims that although the effluent has been cleansed, it still contains trace amounts of tritium. Tritium is a naturally occurring and produced by nuclear power plants isotope of hydrogen that is only mildly radioactive.

