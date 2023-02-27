Bernard Adams Is Leaving His Post For Mayor Eric Adams Security Adviser

The brother of New York Mayor Eric Adams is resigning from his volunteer role as a mayoral security adviser. He accepted the position as a result of controversy surrounding initial plans to hire him in a high-paying city position.

The mayor then gave a formal thanks to his brother for his contribution to the now little more than a year-old Adams government.

Both Brothers Were Former Members of The NYPD

Both of the brothers are former members of the New York Police Department. Although his Democrat brother entered New York politics, Bernard Adams continued to work as a parking administrator at a university in Virginia.

He was elected to the state senate, then Brooklyn's borough president, and finally the mayoralty in 2021. Days after taking office, Eric Adams named his brother as the NYPD's deputy police commissioner, raising concerns about the level of power the then-new commissioner would have.

The mayor then suggested hiring his brother to lead the police-staffed, NYPD-affiliated mayoral security detail, which would earn him $210,000 a year.

$1 Per Year Salary

According to city law, public employees are not permitted to use their authority to secure 'any financial gain, contract, license, privilege or another private or personal advantage, direct or indirect' for oneself or a connected individual, including a sibling.

However, waivers may be granted by the city's Conflict of Interest Board. Adams' administration decided to hire Bernard Adams as a senior security adviser for $1 per year rather than obtaining such a waiver.

Other mayors have also assigned family members to volunteer positions. At the time, Eric Adams stated that having a dependable hand with security was more important than having his brother join his administration.