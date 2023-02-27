New York City, NY

Norman Seabrook, Former Jail Union Leader Freed From Bribery Case

Abdul Ghani

As a judge ruled this week that the almost five-year penalty should be shortened, a strong New York jail union president who is now serving a prison sentence in a corruption case is expected to be released from prison before he has served half of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tforX_0l0utfmZ00
Norman Seabrook.Photo byTed Hamm Creative Commons From Twitter

As a result of his federal conviction for accepting bribes to invest $20 million in union pension funds in a dangerous hedge fund, Norman Seabrook was initially given a 58-month prison term.

It cost the union $19 million. But, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that Seabrook's sentence is now unfair because a co-sentence defendant was reduced to just over a year as a result of an appeal.

Political Power And Rikers Jail Complex

63-year-old Seabrook has served for nearly 21 months. He is still being held as Hellerstein postponed the decision for ten days while the prosecution decides whether to appeal.

On Saturday, the prosecution chose not to comment. The lawyer for Seabrook received a message.

Over his two decades as president of the New York City Prison Officers' Benevolent Association, Seabrook rose to political power and had a significant impact on how the Rikers Island jail complex operated.

He earned up to $300,000 annually. The union agreed to participate in the hedge fund in exchange for him accepting a $60,000 reward, presented in a designer handbag from Ferragamo, according to the prosecution. Seabrook argued that the union just made a poor investment and that he did nothing wrong.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Norman Seabrook# Politics# Rikers Jail Complex# NYC# New York State

Comments / 3

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
6K followers

More from Abdul Ghani

New York City, NY

Deaths of Two Men By Fentanyl Drugs Have Made Manhattan Citizens Paranoid

Nine months have passed since Linda Clary learned the horrifying news that her 33-year-old son had been discovered dead while on a business trip to New York City. Clary claims she was relieved to learn Thursday that her son John Umberger's death had been determined to be a homicide after suffering through several excruciating months. In a significant step on Friday, the city's medical examiner revealed that homicide had been determined in the deaths of Umberger and Julio Ramirez, 25, who had been discovered dead in April.

Read full story
5 comments

Indian Guy Arrested After Urinating on Passenger During New York-India Flight

According to reports, a college student was detained on Saturday for reportedly peeing on another passenger while intoxicated on an American Airlines trip from New York to India.

Read full story
Queens, NY

St Patrick's Parade Started In Queens And LGBTQ Groups Were Banned To Participate

Parades on Staten Island and Queens mark the official start of Saint Patrick's Day celebrations. The Saint Patrick's Day Parade on Staten Island got underway at 12:30 on Sunday. The parade participants made their way along Hart Boulevard and Forest Avenue until they reached Jewett Avenue.

Read full story
26 comments
New York City, NY

Man Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison After Pleading Guilty In Hate Fueled Violence

After pleading guilty to a federal hate crime conspiracy charge in connection with a string of antisemitic assaults in New York City, a man was given an 18-month jail sentence on Friday.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

US Army Corps of Engineers Estimate $52.6 Billion Is Required To Save New York From Sea Disasters

$52.6 bln. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that amount to be necessary to shield the New York City region from coastal storms. In addition to many other adjustments, its provisionally chosen solution, known as 3B, calls for about $18 billion for breakwaters and seawalls and more than $14 billion for levees and floodwalls. This proposal would need congressional approval in order to be funded.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Is Starting An Ad Campaign With a Budget of 1.5 Million Dollars

A $1.5 million TV campaign will be launched by New York City officials on Saturday to highlight an earned income tax credit that is available to citizens of the five boroughs. The city's new campaign, which will educate New Yorkers about the improved benefit and provide information on how eligible New Yorkers can access it through a range of media, including print, television, radio, and social media, was announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Friday.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Met With Biotech Startups During His Visit To The Brooklyn Navy Yard

City officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, paid a visit to a few Brooklyn Navy Yard startup biotech enterprises. The naval yard area will get a $20 million investment from the Adams administration in order to be transformed into a new center for businesses engaged in sustainable biotechnology.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC: Eric Adams Discuss With The Community Members What Pulls Them Together

The expression "breaking bread" is a metaphor for bringing people together, although "merging bread" or, if you prefer the alliteration, "baked bread" might be a better description.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Correction Captain Face Charges After She Allegedly Let a Detainee Die Inside The Cell

Prosecutors argued in state court on Thursday in Manhattan that a New York City jail supervisor filled out papers, engaged in various conversations, and moved slowly around a housing unit while she was aware that a man was attempting suicide in his cell.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

The Iconic Shoe Polish Stands Are Slowly Disapearing From New York Streets

In the US, shoe polishing has a lengthy history. Horatio Alger's book "Ragged Dick," about a shoeshiner (or "bootblack") who rises to prosperity, popularized the "rags-to-riches" American story in the 1860s.

Read full story

Kathy Hochul Says New York Authorities Are Ready To Combat With Child Labor Violations

As a result of an increase in reported violations in the previous year, New York officials have decided to take action against child labor offenses in the state, the office of Governor Kathy Hochul declared on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

City Council's First Hearing of NYPD Strategic Response Group

The NYPD Strategic Response Group was the subject of the first-ever oversight hearing by the New York City Council on Wednesday morning. The NYCLU, advocates, and elected officials rallied outside City Hall prior to the hearing to demand accountability and openness from the unit. The oversight hearing finally took place on Wednesday after several delays.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Federal Authorities Have Granted Millions of Funding For Two New York Universities To Research Transportation

Federal funds totaling millions of dollars have been given to two prestigious colleges in New York City to study prospective upgrades to the area's transportation and infrastructure.

Read full story
63 comments
Bronx, NY

$2,500 Reward For Anyone With The Information about The Suspect Who Punched a Supermarket Employee

A lady and her accomplices are wanted by police after a 24-year-old worker was repeatedly hit in the face at a supermarket in The Bronx. At Food Universe on East 194th Street in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx, it took place over the weekend. The store manager objected to being filmed but insisted that the incident's footage tells the whole tale. The cashier, who can be seen in the video wearing a white down vest, is surrounded by the women.

Read full story
2 comments

Another Dead Whale Found Floating 5 Miles From New Jersey Shore

Federal authorities verified that a dead humpback whale was spotted floating roughly 4 to 5 miles off the coast of New York and New Jersey on Monday. The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, which response to marine mammal strandings and rescues in New York, had received a report from the US Coast Guard earlier in the day about "an unidentified whale carcass" just south of the Ambrose Channel, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday afternoon.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

MTA Officials Estimated That Delays In Nation's First Congestion Pricing Plan Will Cost $250 Million

MTA officials estimate that delaying the introduction of the nation's first congestion pricing plan will cost the organization some $250 million in lost income. The MTA announced in its February Financial Plan, which was published last week, that revenue collection from congestion pricing is now anticipated to start in the second quarter of 2024. As a result, the earliest that drivers will be charged to enter Manhattan's Central Business District is April 2024.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

State Lawmakers Want To Put a Ban on Discharging Radioactive Wastes In The Hudson River

Since the Indian Point Energy Station in Westchester County is being decommissioned, state lawmakers want to prohibit the discharge of radioactive waste into the Hudson River. The river has been greatly cleaned up in recent decades despite decades of garbage being dumped into the water from the nuclear facility, which was originally inaugurated in 1962.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Bernard Adams Is Leaving His Post For Mayor Eric Adams Security Adviser

The brother of New York Mayor Eric Adams is resigning from his volunteer role as a mayoral security adviser. He accepted the position as a result of controversy surrounding initial plans to hire him in a high-paying city position.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Car Theft Left The Owner In Coma: NYPD Arrests Two Teenage Suspects

Days after attempting to prevent a group of burglars from taking his automobile, a guy from Queens is still in critical condition. Taurée Thompson, 28, allegedly left his Lexus idling outside a Richmond Hill Taco Bell on Monday, February 21. When the party reached the car and entered, Thompson was already inside the establishment.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy