Norman Seabrook, Former Jail Union Leader Freed From Bribery Case

As a judge ruled this week that the almost five-year penalty should be shortened, a strong New York jail union president who is now serving a prison sentence in a corruption case is expected to be released from prison before he has served half of it.

Norman Seabrook. Photo by Ted Hamm Creative Commons From Twitter

As a result of his federal conviction for accepting bribes to invest $20 million in union pension funds in a dangerous hedge fund, Norman Seabrook was initially given a 58-month prison term.

It cost the union $19 million. But, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that Seabrook's sentence is now unfair because a co-sentence defendant was reduced to just over a year as a result of an appeal.

Political Power And Rikers Jail Complex

63-year-old Seabrook has served for nearly 21 months. He is still being held as Hellerstein postponed the decision for ten days while the prosecution decides whether to appeal.

On Saturday, the prosecution chose not to comment. The lawyer for Seabrook received a message.

Over his two decades as president of the New York City Prison Officers' Benevolent Association, Seabrook rose to political power and had a significant impact on how the Rikers Island jail complex operated.

He earned up to $300,000 annually. The union agreed to participate in the hedge fund in exchange for him accepting a $60,000 reward, presented in a designer handbag from Ferragamo, according to the prosecution. Seabrook argued that the union just made a poor investment and that he did nothing wrong.

