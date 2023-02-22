A Group of NYC Lawmakers Are Not Happy By Kathy Hochul's $1.3 Billion Bailout For MTA

Governor Kathy Hochul's planned $1.3 billion rescue proposal for the MTA has drawn criticism from a group of New York lawmakers from outside the city.

NYC MTA. Photo by Trista Ma on Unsplash

The governor wants to raise the payroll mobility tax by $800 million yearly. The MPs contend that the cost shouldn't fall on their constituents.

The MTA Intends To Increase Rates By 5.5%

The organization believes that since its members don't commute into the city as regularly as city dwellers do, they shouldn't be subject to the additional expense of this tax.

Yet, some city riders contend that it is unfair for the charge to be applied to them as well. The MTA has planned fee increases to help it recover from a budget hole brought on by poor ridership.

By the end of the year, the MTA intends to increase rates by 5.5 percent. Riders argue that putting an end to fee evasion is one way to raise money. One such rider is Brooklyn resident Alan Prescott.

Governor Kathy Hochul Defends The Tax Proposal

According to the MTA, fare cheats cost it $500 million annually. James Skoufis, a state senator, compared bailing out the MTA to Groundhog Day. "The MTA received a COVID bailout. Congestion pricing was implemented, and its purpose was to save the MTA. And now the MTA is receiving another bailout," Skoufis remarked.

Some employers and self-employed individuals conducting business within what is referred to as the "Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District" might be impacted by a rise in the payroll mobility tax. The city and seven counties, including Rockland, Nassau, and Westchester counties, are included in that district in addition to the five boroughs.

Hochul supports the tax proposal, arguing that it will provide only a modest amount of money for the MTA at a time when state authorities are working to enhance overall ridership.