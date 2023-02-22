Staten Island's 17-Year-Old Teen Allegedly Shoot a 14-Year-Old Boy In Head

According to authorities, a teenager is charged with shooting a 14-year-old boy in the head on Staten Island on Thursday night.

NYPD. Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Just before 11 p.m., authorities discovered the victim in an apartment on Thompson Street in Stapleton with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the NYPD.

According to authorities, the youngster was taken to the hospital in a severe condition on Tuesday.

The Victim Was Taken To The Medical Center In Critical Condition

According to a representative from the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Affairs, police were called to a report of a man who had been shot inside an apartment on Thompson Street in Stapleton on Thursday, Feb. 16, just before midnight. When they arrived, cops saw the injured 14-year-old child.

According to the spokeswoman, he was taken by EMS in critical condition to Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton. The 14-year-old victim's condition was not updated on Monday by the NYPD or the hospital officials.

The boys are brothers, according to a source with knowledge of the incident, and other sources have identified the 14-year-old victim as a student at Ralph R. McKee High School who plays junior varsity football for McKee-Staten Island Technical High School.

NYPD Is Looking For Information

According to the NYPD spokeswoman, he is accused of assault, criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm), and criminal possession of a firearm.

According to a person with knowledge of the incident, the 17-year-old was still being detained in custody on Tuesday and was being held on bond.

Anybody with information on this event is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline of the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish-speaking callers (74782).

Also, members of the public can provide information by visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or tweeting at @NYPDTips.