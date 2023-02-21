Community Leaders Including Eric Adams Rallies Together To Support The U-Haul Tragedy Victims

Monday's vigil in Brooklyn drew representatives from a remarkably varied community.

Boy Mourns. Photo by Freddy Kearney on Unsplash

The victims of the U-Haul tragedy last week came from a variety of backgrounds—the majority were immigrants, and some were employed at the time—and their physical and mental wounds are still raw.

On Monday, a man frightened Bay Ridge's streets by operating a rental U-Haul into the sidewalks.

Nine pedestrians and bicycles were hit, including one man at Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway who did not survive, despite many diving out of the way. YiJie Ye was named as the man.

The Funding Has Raised $100,000 Already

Ye had three children on his own. More than $100,000 has already been raised through a GoFundMe campaign.

Before the authorities caught the U-Haul driver, he would strike victims at a number of additional spots throughout the neighborhood.

The 62-year-old Weng Sor is accused of murder and attempted murder. Those who were affected by everything are still trying to comprehend why it all happened, and no one may ever really get it.

Sources claim that Sor subsequently acknowledged intentionally hitting bikes and pedestrians.

Children Miss There Father Who Is In Hospital

Although Ye's family members were not present at the vigil on Monday night, they nonetheless received a message of solidarity. Ye was riding his bike and working when the U-Haul rampage claimed its victims.

The family of Mohammed Zacharia Salah Rakchi, who is still in critical condition and has suffered serious injuries, is also receiving support from the neighborhood. His young children, according to his wife Nadjet Tchenar, miss him.

Sor, the guy accused of the violent rampage is scheduled to appear in court once more in three weeks on accusations of attempted murder and murder.