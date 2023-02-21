Automatic Door Lock Systems Will Be Installed In NYC Public Schools Thanks To The $43 Million DOE Fund

According to a roughly $43 million scheme, all public schools in New York City will have locked front doors.

Public School Door. Photo by Ryan Klaus on Unsplash

The Panel for Education Policy (PEP) and the city Department of Education (DOE) last week approved a $43 million contract that would enable the city to make NYC public school students safer, install automated door-locking devices in DOE buildings to immediately lockdown schools from outside threats.

Over 1,300 Schools Will Get The Automatic Door-Lock System

More than 1,300 school buildings will get the door-locking system according to the contract with Symbrant Technologies Inc. Additionally, it would provide schools with cameras and buzzers that were supervised by school security personnel.

According to a representative for the education department, schools won't be required to keep the main entrance locked during arrival and dismissal, as well as in case of emergencies or drills.

Agents of school safety will also refrain from using the system to stop parents from visiting schools to meet with administrators.

Pilot Project To Lock The Entrance Doors

The contract that was approved expands upon a pilot project to lock the entrance doors that was implemented at a few schools citywide last autumn. It's unclear if Symbrant Technologies Inc. had a contract with the pilot program.

Education authorities verified the trial program to lock some public schools' front doors across the five boroughs, including at least one school on Staten Island, was in place in October.

At the time, PS 8 in Great Kills was one of the four schools selected for the city's modest trial program to lock the front doors of public schools, according to Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore), who was speaking to Advance/SILive.com.