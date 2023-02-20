NYC Residents Are Protesting In Response To The Dead Whales In New York State Beaches

Ten dead whales have recently washed up on beaches in New York and New Jersey, which has alarmed locals, who are now protesting.

A Dead Whale. Photo by Mostafa Pourali From Flickr

Four humpback whales in New York and six in New Jersey have been confirmed deceased. The overall number has reached 16 in the larger Atlantic region.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, reports that 12 whales have perished in both states during that time.

Residents Believe More People Should Talk About This Issue

Residents gathered at Jenkinson Aquarium.

One protester who talked to reporters believes that more people need to speak out.

Republican lawmakers, local officials, and some Jersey Shore climate groups think the deaths could be connected to offshore wind survey work on the New York and New Jersey beaches.

Gov. Murphy Defends The Survey Work FOr Offshore Wind Projects

Gov. Murphy, in response, said there was no evidence to support a connection between the whale deaths and the survey work for offshore wind projects.

Chris Smith, a Republican, filed legislation on Friday requiring the US Government Accountability Office to look into whether the environmental review procedures for offshore wind projects are adequate.

Murphy's Response To The Protests

He claims that they are seeking the truth.

"I don't want to find out in ten years or so, that we killed majestic fish (Like Whales). Not just the habitats of whales but of all other species as well," he claimed.

