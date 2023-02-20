Lucky NYC Resident Purchase A Lottery Ticket From Broome Street in Marathon And Won $1000-a-Week For Life Prize

After winning a second-prize Cash4Life ticket, a lucky New York citizen will get $1,000 per week for the rest of their life.

Lottery. Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

The winning ticket for the Saturday Cash4Life drawing, which is guaranteed to pay out $1,000 each week for life, was sold, according to the New York Lottery.

It was bought in Marathon, New York, a community in Cortland County, at the Mirabito store on Broome Street. The successful combinations are 2, 7, 25, 51, and Cash Ball 3.

Mirabito Store on Broome Street, Marathon

The $1,000 jackpot is awarded as either a one-time lump sum payment or a for-life annuity with a minimum payment period of 20 years and an annual payout of $365,000, depending on the winner's preference.

How The Winning Numbers Are Drawn?

The Cash4Life game draws the winning numbers at random from a range of 1 to 60. A separate field of numbers from 1 to 4 is used to select the cash ball.

Match the six numbers on your ticket to the winning six-number combination chosen, which consists of five numbers and the cash ball, to win the Cash4Life top prize. The top reward is a lifetime allowance of $1,000.

The winner may choose to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment or a $365,000 per year for-life annuity (minimum of 20 years). The lump sum payment amount is the same as the expected sum of money needed to buy the annuity.

According to lottery organizers, there is a 1 in 21,846,048 chance of winning this jackpot.