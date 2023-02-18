A Public Warning Released By Police of Thefts Who Steal Cars From Car Washes

Authorities in Westchester County, New York, are alerting the public about a string of vehicle thefts that are occurring at car washes.

The Diamond Car Wash on Halstead Avenue in Mamaroneck was approached at 1 p.m. on Monday by a four-door blue BMW with temporary paper registration and black-tinted windows, according to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

A passenger exited the vehicle and entered a freshly washed grey BMW X5 while wearing all-black gloves, a mask, and a hood.

Police made an effort to halt the stolen car, but they were unable, and it drove away. But it was found that night in Queens and given back to its owner.

Boston Post Road

A similar occurrence occurred at Pelham Car Wash on Boston Post Road in the Village of Pelham Manor hours later, at 9 p.m.

As a black Audi pulls up, workers were just about finished drying a customer's car.

Before both cars took off, a disguised individual emerged and stepped into the customer's car, leaving the employee speechless.

The car's owner can then be seen approaching in shock before calling the police.

The grey BMW was then taken from the Dip In Car Wash on Mamaroneck Avenue, also in Mamaroneck, on Tuesday at around 3:45 p.m. after the suspected robbers drove to the car wash, with one of them leaping out and into the grey BMW.

CCTV Footages

Two of the events' CCTV footage have been given to the police, and it demonstrates how the burglars wait for the ideal opportunity.

Although they were unsure, investigators suggested that the three instances might be connected to others in the tri-state.