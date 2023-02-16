NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says That Kathy Hochul's Budget Could Harm The City And We May Need More Money

Mayor Eric Adams stated before a joint legislative budget committee in Albany on Wednesday that New York City would suffer financial consequences from Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed budget and that the city will require more state funding.

Eric Adams. Photo by Zack Fink From Twitter

Adams spoke on his priorities for the governor's proposed budget, which excludes some cost burdens for the city.

Hochul is requesting an additional $500 million from the city each year to help support the struggling MTA. During the pandemic, ridership substantially decreased and has yet not fully recovered.

Adams also Cautioned Against Increasing The Charter Schools Which Will Cost More Than $1 Billion

Adams also cautioned against Hochul's intention to increase the number of charter schools in New York City by lifting the regional charter school cap.

In the past, he has backed charters, including so-called "zombie" charters that were granted but never ever implemented.

The mayor estimates that additional charters might cost the city more than $1 billion annually.

As part of the budget, Adams is requesting revisions to the criminal justice reforms. Yet in a frank admission, he claimed that by concentrating too heavily on bail reform last year, he went about it incorrectly.

Democratic State Senator Liz Krueger Welcomed Adams

The state Senate would vote on Hochul's contentious choice for top judge, it was revealed during the session. It caused some people to leave the room too soon.

"I'm grateful." Democratic state senator Liz Krueger of Manhattan stated, "I think I'm the last senator. Well, Mr. Mayor, welcome back to Albany."

The mayor made light of the judge taking credit for his ideas.

"It was cut short, in my opinion, simply because many of them thought I was doing a terrific job in the city. And a lot of people simply think there's no use in asking me further questions, " Adams added.