Criticism Over NYPD Presence In Schools: Students Can Learn 123, ABC, And YCOs In Schools

In the spring semester, New York City students can anticipate ABCs, 123s, and YCOs. This Monday, a department letter to the Amsterdam News verified a reported increase in NYPD Youth Coordination Officers at schools from the initial quota of 350 officers.

School Class. Photo by Sam Balye on Unsplash

Last Wednesday, February 8, shots were fired outside a Williamsburg charter school, striking two kids and a security officer. According to reports, everyone's conditions remain steady.

Just two days prior, two additional teenagers were shot in the same Brooklyn neighbourhood near another school, according to NBC New York.

Three teenagers were detained last month for their alleged involvement in the deadly stabbing of Nyheem Wright, a student at Coney Island High School, among whom was a 13-year-old who was later charged with murder.

The Increased Police Presence

On paper, the increased police presence is entrusted with both responding to this violence and stopping it from happening again.

YCOs have existed since the Bill de Blasio administration in 2020 when Dermot Shea was the NYPD's police commissioner. In order to prevent crime, the police must intervene before at-risk children are put in handcuffs.

In collaboration with community organisations and non-police organisations, the programme sends officers to engage with these students.

Shea expected that YCOs would operate as "force multipliers" to prevent deaths and preserve families.

The Police Don't Have The The Training To Address The Root Problems

But after three years, detractors claim there isn't enough information or peer-reviewed research to show that the programme actually lessens violence.

The increase of YCOs is referred to as a "regressive step" by Josmar Trujillo, the deputy director of the Police Reform Organizing Project (PROP), who is unconvinced by the NYPD's efforts to combine policing with restorative justice and community solutions.

He remarked, " You just cannot have police officers who pose as social workers. Police officers lack the training necessary to effectively address root problems. They utilise their reputation as being more approachable officers to gain access to more people who can keep an eye on them. Police officers' primary responsibility is enforcement."