NYPD Is Looking For A Masked Man Who Sought For Robbing NYC Hotel Employee In The Hotel Lobby

Police are looking for a person who they claim robbed a hotel employee in the Brooklyn lobby and threatened to shoot him.

Picture of the Suspect. Photo by NYPD Crime Stoppers

According to the NYPD, an unidentified guy entered the Hotel Hashtag lobby on 98th Street on Monday at around 7:34 a.m. and asked the 34-year-old woman manning the front desk questions about the hotel and if he could use her cell phone.

The worker allegedly provided the man with the landline, but he insisted on using her smartphone, at which point he allegedly brandished a gun, grabbed her arm, and forcibly removed a ring from her finger.

Suspect Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Hotel Employee

Then, according to the police, he allegedly threatened to shoot her if she did not give him her iPhone 14, which he then allegedly violently took away.

According to authorities, the victim suffered just minor injuries as the offender rode away on a black bicycle.

At the scene, she declined medical attention. The stolen ring was worth $300, while the cellphone was worth $900, according to the authorities.

More About Suspect

The robbery suspect is described as a slender male who was last seen sporting a bright green traffic vest, black pants, white Nike sneakers, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a white face mask. The person was seen on camera at the scene of the event.

The NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline can be reached at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish-speaking callers (74782).

