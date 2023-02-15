Employees In New York Can Get Up to 12 Weeks of Fully Paid Parental Leaves

Starting on Tuesday, the majority of New York State workers will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of fully compensated parental leave.

Family Picture. Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

More than 10,000 New York State employees will be able to spend quality time with their newborn, adopted, or fostered children thanks to the new effort without worrying that their pay will be reduced while they are away from their jobs.

The Program Is Part of Hochuls 2023 State of The State Address

This program was first introduced by Hochul as part of her 2023 State of the State address.

Since then, the program's establishment and accessibility for unrepresented state employees have been a joint effort by the Office of Employee Relations (OER) and the Department of Civil Service.

The policy, according to the governor's office, states that all unrepresented executive branch workers who work full-time or at least 50% of the time on a part-time basis are entitled to this benefit starting on their first day of employment.

Employees With a Regular Work Schedule of 20 Hours or More Per Week Are Eligible

Through collective bargaining, OER will continue to work with state unions to offer this benefit to their members. Paid family leave is now required in New York State (and other states as well) as of January 1, 2018.

After 26 weeks of continuous employment before the first full day of absence, employees with a regular work schedule of 20 or more hours per week are eligible.

After 175 days worked (they do not have to be consecutive) prior to the first full day of absence, employees with regular work schedules of less than 20 hours per week are eligible.

The Same Salary And Job

Employees will be entitled to up to 12 weeks of paid leave in 2023, up to a maximum of $1,131.08 a week, or 67% of their average weekly wage.

The employee's employment must be held by the company throughout that period, and upon their return, they must be reinstated with the same salary and job title.