An NYC Woman With Sickle Cell Disease Reunites With Her Blood Donors

A sickle cell disease-afflicted mother met multiple blood donors who helped save her life. The get-together was placed on February 14 at the New York Blood Center.

Stacey Sottile was born and raised in Queens and has lived in New York City her entire life.

Stacey has sickle cell disease, an inherited red cell abnormality that is most prevalent in African Americans, just like about 10,000 other people in New York.

Every six weeks, she gets transfusions. The 51-year-old even wrote a book about her experience, but she couldn't have planned the meeting on Tuesday.

She Had Sickle Cell Disease At 11-Month of Age

Despite giving 99 times, Tuesday's event was Neil Steiner's first. It really puts everything into perspective, Steiner said. " I'm only a tiny part of something so big, but I'm happy to be a part of something that really spreads the word because it's so important."

She was given the news that she had sickle cell disease when she was just 11 months old, and she has devoted the rest of her life to raising awareness of the catastrophic effects of this condition and the need for blood donors.

Patients With Sickle Cell Disease Depend on Blood Transfusions

Because they produce antibodies against transfused red blood cells, people with sickle cell disease depend on blood transfusions to keep healthy. They frequently need them every few weeks and need very well-matched blood products.

Donations from individuals of color are especially crucial because these blood products are frequently exclusively found in donors with the same racial or ethnic ancestry.

Sottile Met With Her Donors

Sottile met together again with a few of her donors, whose ages range from 31 to 71. They are spread out around the greater New York area.

It's interesting to note that while some of Sottile's donors have donated blood frequently, others have done it continuously.

The New York Blood Center is a world authority on sickle cell disease research, concentrating on preventing and treating side effects such as pain episodes and tissue damage as well as creating cutting-edge methods to treat the illness through stem cell transplantation and gene therapy.