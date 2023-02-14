New York State Education Department Board Gives Is Not Satisfy By Kathy Hochul's Budget

The budget proposal from Governor Kathy Hochul worries the 17-member board that oversees all educational levels in New York.

Kathy Hochul. Photo by Metropolitan Transportation Authority From Flickr

During their meeting on Monday, members of the State Education Department's Board of Regents expressed their satisfaction with Hochul's proposal to completely finance the state's Foundation Aid formula with a record boost in education funding that will also put an end to a protracted legal battle.

Late last year, the department requested its largest-ever overall budget of $3.4 billion, while Hochul's education budget came in at $3.1 billion.

The Budget Was Unbalanced

The Hochul budget plan omitted proposals for grants for pre-kindergarten inclusion and fell millions of dollars short in other financing areas.

It omitted a request to examine redesigning the convoluted education funding system, which has been in place for more than 15 years but is now out of date, as well as more than $2 million to overhaul the state's pre-K programs.

Hochul's Budget Would Reduce Funding For Public Library

In addition, Hochul's budget plan would reduce funding for public library construction by $20 million and public library help by $3.5 million.

The lack of support for lower-ticket goods like arts programming and translation services infuriated the regents.

Those tiny items, "which make such a difference," need to be included at a time when the state is anticipating an $8.7 billion surplus, according to Regent Aramina Vega Ferrer.

Educational Board's Concerns

Unsurprisingly, they're all worried about a proposal to remove a geographic restriction on charter schools and resuscitate "zombie" charters, schools that were previously granted but then closed, as this could be a sticking point during this year's parliamentary budget debate.

Hochul's proposal, according to Commissioner Betty Rosa, just doesn't make sense in light of declining enrollments, as she has previously classified the majority of charter spending as diverting funds from regular schools.

The issue worries Capitol residents outside the revered hall of the education department as well.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!