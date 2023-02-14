NYC Has Seen A Rapid Conversion From Office-To-Residential Buildings

Three community boards in the Bronx have joined a movement to convert underutilized or unoccupied commercial office space into residential housing, and supporters of the initiative hope that this momentum will eventually overturn the decades-old restrictions that prevent these conversions.

NYC. Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash

The Five Borough Housing Movement is a non-profit organization that seeks to prevent gentrification, which is frequently a result of new, large-scale development, as well as the city's rising housing issue, both in terms of availability and affordability.

Community Boards 5, 6, and 9 endorsed the idea last week, with CB5 chair Bola Omotosho referring to it as a "worthwhile aim" to address the city's housing crisis.

According to John Sanchez, executive director of the Five Borough Housing Movement, changes are required at the state level to facilitate the conversion of commercial space to residential space. These changes include changing the state law that permits such conversions, removing a floor area ratio cap that restricts the density of construction in NYC, and offering a tax incentive to encourage the inclusion of affordable housing units in converted buildings.

More Than Half of The New Yorkers Are Struggling To Pay Rent

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration, more than half of New Yorkers are struggling to pay their rent, and prices have increased by 30% in the city since 2015.

800,000 more homes will be built, according to Hochul, over the following ten years.

According to Up for Growth, a Washington-based policy and research organization, the New York metropolitan area required more than 340,000 extra homes in 2019.

Less than 1% of apartments are vacant for rent below the $1,500 citywide median.