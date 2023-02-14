Thousands of Teachers Filled a Lawsuit Against NYC Government Who Fired Them

On Monday, thousands of New York City teachers who were denied exemptions from the city's COVID-19 immunization requirement sued the authorities that denied them.

Mask Mandate. Photo by gryffyn m on Unsplash

The latest legal filing was submitted in state court, where a similar case filed by other city employees had been successful.

Michael Kane, one of 14 instructors who filed the latest action, explained what the lawsuit seeks. Kane is the founder of the group Teachers For Choice, which campaigns for educators who have opted not to be immunized against COVID-19.

The group is also a defendant in the action, which is based in part on a complaint submitted by 16 city sanitation workers.

In their lawsuit, they claimed that they were entitled to their old positions back, complete with back pay and retirement benefits. That case was successful, and the city is now appealing.

A Civil Right Attorney Is Representing The Instructors

Sujata Gibson, a civil rights attorney, is representing the instructors. She stated that their latest case is simple.

Meanwhile, several parents at one of the city's more than 1,850 schools voiced solidarity with the teachers fighting for their jobs.

The New Action Was Filled On Behalf of The Instructors In Staten Island Court

"I think it's excellent that [the teachers] are being given a chance to come back," said Luciana Camhaji, another parent at the school. "It's unfortunate that they had to leave in the first place."

The new action was filed on behalf of the instructors in Staten Island state court.

This is in addition to a federal lawsuit filed by the teachers more than a year ago. It's still in the works.

The city, for its part, reacted to the legal action through its legal department.