Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical Condition

A pedestrian was gravely injured in a hit-and-run accident in Jersey City on Friday night, the first of at least two such occurrences over the weekend.

At 7:45 p.m. Friday, Jersey City police responded to the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard and discovered a 39-year-old Jersey City woman with various injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services, where she is listed in critical condition.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and The Jersey City Police Is Investigating The incident

A vehicle of interest was discovered during the preliminary investigation by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department, according to the prosecutor.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345 or submit an anonymous report at Hudson County Prosecutors Office NJ.

A vehicle drove into a structure on Grove Street, two blocks from City Hall, on Saturday night and fled.

According to police radio transmissions, no casualties were recorded. A Union City lady was critically hurt last Friday in a hit-and-run accident near Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue in Jersey City.

Increased In Hit-And-Run Incidents

A woman was hit and run on Monticello Avenue two days ago. In late January, a guy shared a video obtained from a security camera showing his mother getting hit in a hit-and-run on Kennedy Boulevard on Twitter.

A few days before, a person was critically hurt in a hit-and-run in Secaucus. In December, a man was badly injured in a hit-and-run in Jersey City Heights.

The HudPost Twitter account tweeted a video Saturday of a vehicle striking a power pole in West New York and speeding away before officials arrived.