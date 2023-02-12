NYC Mayor Eric Adams Visited Asylum Seekers And Distributed Meals And Clothing

On Saturday, a few hundred asylum seekers arrived at P.S. 20 to receive hot meals and clothing.

Asylum Seekers. Photo by Alisdare Hickson From Flickr

Since July, Aid for Aids has been delivering food and clothing to migrants on Saturdays. Mayor Eric Adams attended the distribution in Manhattan on Saturday.

According to Jesus Aguais, president and founder of Aid for Aids, the visit follows a feature on the organization's efforts by NY1 earlier this week.

Adams Met With Asylum Seekers

"You have someone on the ground doing the dirty work. All we have to do is take a modest step and provide you with the assistance you require," Adams said of Aguais.

Adams met people waiting to enter and gave them a tour of the weekly operation. He encountered folks such as Jorge Ramos, an asylum applicant.

Ramos said he received support through the organization and is now using his barbering talents to help others. Adams made a commitment to him as he was cutting the hair of an asylum seeker.

"I will give him $500 to cut their hair," Adams promised, vowing to pay Ramos out of his own pocket to trim the hair of guys staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

A group of Males Scheduled To Be Transported To The Emergency Assistance Center

The emergency assistance center, which opened in January, has been the subject of much debate.

Initially, a group of single males scheduled to be transported there from a motel in Hell's Kitchen refused to go, citing cruel treatment.

Earlier this week, police were called to the shelter on complaints of a suicidal 26-year-old male who sliced his arm with a razor.

Protesters gathered at the shelter on Saturday afternoon, and the mayor addressed them.