A Suicide Attempt By a Migrant Raises Concerns About The Circumstances At The Red Hook Shelter

The Statue of Liberty is clearly seen across the river from the Red Hook pier, where the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal is located.

Numerous migrants who have recently arrived in New York City are now being housed in the terminal. Some of these men find it ironic how close they are to Lady Liberty.

The Red Hook shelter, which has the potential to house 1,000 men in opulent dormitories, is the "factory in a terminal" to which he was alluding.

Just over a week has passed since the city started relocating hundreds of single men to this new facility from hotels and shelters in various sections of the city.

Photos and videos uploaded by refugees and published by the mayor's office show that hundreds of cots are crammed together in rows here.

Immigration and homelessness rights activists vigorously opposed the relocation to the Red Hook facility, citing worries about safety and its waterfront location, which is far from public transportation.

When a young asylum-seeker staying at the facility attempted suicide on Wednesday, which was first reported by the New York Post and later confirmed by a city official not authorized to speak to reporters, activists for immigrants' and homeless people's rights said their worst fears about the area were confirmed.

According to a police spokesperson, the 26-year-old guy was brought to the hospital in stable condition. There were hundreds of people there, she said, and there was no privacy.

"It screams unsafe and undignified," one person said.

A mayor's spokesperson asserted that the city was operating as best it could under the circumstances.

