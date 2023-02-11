New York City, NY

New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday

Abdul Ghani

In February, households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 in monthly benefits.

Grocery Store.Photo byFikri RasyidonUnsplash

The extra payments will be distributed by Friday, February 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, February 28, for households within the five boroughs, according to the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which oversees SNAP in New York.

SNAP Is Used By More Than 1.6 Million Households

Benefits from the SNAP program have been essential for the livelihoods of many New Yorkers, including 14% of the state's residents in the previous year.

According to OTDA's most current report, SNAP was used by more than 1.6 million households, including more than 2.8 million New Yorkers, in the state as of December 2022.

The extra payments will be sent directly to beneficiaries' active Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) accounts, where they can be accessed with active EBT cards, as in previous months.

The supplemental benefits are also redeemable at approved retail food establishments, just like the standard benefits. Benefits that are not used in one month will automatically roll over to the next.

For More Information Visit NY Government Official Site

Visit otda.ny.gov/programs/snap/qanda.asp for more details on the emergency additional SNAP benefits, along with answers to commonly asked questions.

By going to mybenefits.ny.gov, New Yorkers interested in signing up can check their SNAP eligibility and submit an online application.

