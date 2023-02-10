Deadly Fire In a Bronx Supermarket Destroyed The Building, Customers, And Employees Safely Escaped

A Bronx supermarket caught fire as it was bustling with customers and employees, sending huge flames and smoke into the air.

Firefighters. Photo by Nejc Soklič on Unsplash

According to fire officials, the blaze started at a C-Town Supermarket on University Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. and swiftly expanded to five alarms.

An employee claimed that when the grocery store was busy, sparks and smoke could be seen rising from the ceiling near some cables.

Customers And Employees Were Able To Safely Exit

According to the employee who spoke to NBC New York, both customers and employees were able to safely exit the business.

The FDNY later reported that four individuals had been hurt, including three firemen and one civilian with minor wounds.

Two residents of the building next door claimed they heard a huge explosion and fled the house when it occurred.

By nine o'clock in the evening, the flames had been extinguished despite the efforts of 200 firefighters who were on the scene. Crews were supposed to remain all night to extinguish any potential hot spots.

An Abundance of Combustible Material Erupted The Fire

Due to the abundance of combustible materials inside, including the supermarket's kitchen that was serving hot meals, the fire erupted.

With an Exxon gas station right adjacent to the grocery store, containing the fire rapidly became the top priority.

According to the FDNY, firefighters were able to contain the flames and keep them from spreading to a tyre shop and a gas station. What may have started the fire was not immediately obvious. There is an investigation going on.

