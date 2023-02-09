The First Legal Cannabis Store Outside The New York City Is Set To Open

Not shortly after Smacked LLC opened its doors in late January, it was revealed that another cannabis dispensary would operate before the end of the week.

Marijuana. Photo by Matthew Brodeur on Unsplash

This new shop is notable since it is the first legal recreational cannabis dispensary to open outside of New York City.

More dispensaries will follow soon after the Housing Works Cannabis Company in New York opened its doors to consumers on December 28.

As of this writing, Governor Kathy Hochul has stated that 66 businesses have been awarded licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.

Just Breathe Will Operate At 75 Court Street, Binghamton

This excludes other dispensaries in New York state that solely sell medicinal marijuana, operate in tribal boundaries, or just sell cannabis illegally.

Governor Kathy Hochul stated Wednesday that the next recreational marijuana dispensary in the state will operate on February 10.

The Governor announced in a press release that a new business called Just Breathe will operate at 75 Court Street in Binghamton.

According to the statement, Just Breathe will be owned and operated by a partnership between an established local entrepreneur, Damien Cornwell, and the Non-Profit Broome County Urban League.

More Stores To Open In New York State

On February 13, Union Square Travel Agency will open near the Union Square metro station by the old Chase Bank.

Meanwhile, the Hudson Valley is waiting to see when and where the next shops will open.

However, now that the Southern Tier has its own marijuana dispensary, other sections of the state can't be far behind.

