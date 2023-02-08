38-Year-Old NYC Man Arrested In Rockland County Allegedly Having Connection With Saturday Night Robbery

A 38-year-old New York City man was arrested at a Rockland County Days Inn on Tuesday after allegedly fleeing there with his girlfriend and five young children following a botched robbery in Brooklyn on Saturday night that left a 26-year-old off-duty NYPD officer and father fighting for his life, police officials said.

Adeed Fayaz died in the hospital, according to a sombre NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who announced Randy Jones' arrest.

Officials say Jones was shackled by an NYPD detective assigned to the US Marshals Regional Task Force, and it was Fayaz's own cuffs that brought him into police custody.

Jones Sent To Brooklyn

Jones was extradited to Brooklyn Monday night, according to Essig, and is expected to face charges in Fayaz's case as early as Tuesday afternoon. When he was caught, he asked for a lawyer, according to investigators.

According to Essig, the cop, a married father of two, had agreed to acquire a Honda Pilot for $24,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Brooklyn.

He had intended to go to the sale point with his brother-in-law on Friday night, but that was moved back to Saturday. They split up and rode in the brother-in-car law's to Ruby Street near McDonald's.

The Suspect

A man in a black jacket with a beard and mustache approached the couple and jokingly questioned if anyone was carrying a gun, according to Essig.

When they both replied no, Essig alleged Jones put Fayaz in a headlock, demanded $24,000, and pointed the firearm at Fayaz when he indicated he didn't have it.

