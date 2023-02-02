NYC Residents Are Protesting Outside The George Santos' Office, Demanding His Resignation

On Wednesday morning, a confederation of more than a dozen neighborhood activist groups demonstrated in front of Santos' district office to add to the growing chorus of demands for his resignation.

Screenshot of The Protest Photo by Creative Commons, YouTube

The Working Families Party, Make the Road NY, and MoveOn were among the activist organizations. There were also a number of prominent members of the neighborhood.

The rally and petition were coordinated by MoveOn, an organization that strives to advance social justice and political change.

The petition demands Santos' resignation or expulsion.

Santos' Long-Time Treasurer Also Resigned

One day after Santos met with right-wing network OAN and withdrew from his two House committee assignments, further requests for his resignation have been made.

He continued in the OAN exclusive, "I know that a lot of people want to build this narrative that I faked my way to Congress, which is absolutely unequivocally wrong."

Santos has acknowledged, however, that he misled Queens and Long Island voters about his training, work, and ancestry.

Also on Tuesday, Nancy Marks, Santos' longtime treasurer, submitted a letter of resignation, which the Federal Election Commission made public.

Residents Are Calling For His Resignation

It happened in the midst of continuing inquiries into his campaign's financing. Santos' private life is also being scrutinized.

"Anthony Devolder—sorry, what was his name again—is what we need. George Santos, please stand down because we need you to," said Bailey.

On Wednesday morning, a group of residents outside the office hand-delivered a 300-page petition with more than 100,000 signatures calling for his resignation.

