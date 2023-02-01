22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over Laptop

At her court arraignment this week, the prosecution revealed that the 22-year-old Instagram model who is accused of brutally killing her father with a kitchen knife and hammer while he slept on a couch in their Brooklyn home in late December was motivated by a dispute over a laptop. Initially, she had blamed the bloodbath on two violent strangers.

Nikki Secondino. Photo by Creative Commons, Google

After her arraignment on Monday, Nikki Secondino was sent to Rikers Island, where she has been detained without bail ever since the Bensonhurst stabbing and beating spree on December 29.

Secondino and her father, Carlo, allegedly quarreled about a laptop before the murder, according to the six-count indictment that was released during the hearing.

Uncertain of the nature of the disagreement, Secondino allegedly snapped, according to the prosecution. Secondino has acquired over 16,000 followers on Instagram, where her bio lists her as a "public person," "model," and "living lookbook."

She Also Attacked Her Younger Sister

Around 5:20 a.m. on the third-to-last day of 2022, she allegedly attacked her 61-year-old father while he slept on the couch, hitting him with a hammer and then stabbing him with a kitchen knife.

When Liana, her 19-year-old sister, heard the commotion in the living room and went to help, Secondino allegedly turned the knife on her and repeatedly stabbed her.

The sister suffered gashes to her body, hands, and face as a result. She required surgery, but she pulled through and, according to the prosecution, was able to inform detectives that the tale Nikki Secondino had initially given them was a complete fiction.