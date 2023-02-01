Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In Memphis

At his memorial service on Wednesday, Tyre Nichols, whose death at the hands of Memphis police prompted charges of second-degree murder against five officers, will be remembered for the life he led.

Nichols, a Black 29-year-old man, was restrained but repeatedly beaten by Memphis police on January 7 during a traffic check. 3 days later, he passed away.

The heartbreaking video of the beating that left Nichols in a hospital bed for days with his face severely swollen and bruised before his death, sparking protests across the nation, is not expected to be the main focus of mourners at Memphis' Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. Instead, they are expected to celebrate Nichols' life.

Tamika Palmer Will Attend The Funeral

Tamika Palmer, whose daughter Breonna Taylor was tragically shot in her Louisville, Kentucky, home by police during a bungled raid in March 2020, is anticipated to attend the funeral on behalf of other Black individuals killed by police.

Philonise Floyd, the younger brother of George Floyd, who died in May 2020 after an ex-police Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck and back for more than nine minutes, is also anticipated. Philonise Floyd's name made national headlines after his death.

According to a White House official, Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the burial, joining other high-ranking members of the Biden administration, including Senior Advisor to President Mitch Landrieu and White House Director for the Office of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms.

