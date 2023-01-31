A Dead Humpback Whale Was Discovered On NY Beach

The heartbreaking discovery made on Monday is now the 10th whale loss in the previous two months after another whale washed up dead throughout the course of the previous night.

Dead Whale. Photo by Google Creative Commons

Before 7 a.m., a male humpback whale was observed on Lido Beach, prompting officials to travel to Long Island. When the whale was discovered, he was already dead.

Hempstead Town workers had to put up temporary fencing around the whale because people were congregating to catch the whale throughout the day.

He was so big that it required a backhoe to pull him away from the shore. The whale is thought to be an adult about five years old, 40 feet long, and weighing 32 tonnes, according to researchers.

No clear symptoms of trauma were visible in the animal.

Unusual Mortality Event

The humpback whale is the tenth sizable whale to have become stranded on an Atlantic shore in the previous two months, including Long Island and New Jersey.

There have been 178 strandings of humpback whales in 13 Atlantic states since 2016, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The organization has classified the fatalities as an "unusual mortality event" and says an investigation is ongoing.

According to NOAA, vessels struck roughly half of the whales that were discovered dead. The Atlantic Marine Conversation Society's experts will decide if the whale that was discovered on Lido Beach perished in a vessel collision or by some other cause.

