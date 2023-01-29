More Protests To Begin In Response To The Memphis Police Video Release

In response to the release of the bodycam video, protests over Tyre Nichols' death, which occurred at the age of 29, have continued, and law enforcement in New York, New Jersey, and other parts of the country are preparing for a second day of intense public activity on Saturday.

Protests. Photo by Liam Edwards on Unsplash

Following the release of the Memphis police video on Friday night, protests in New York City caused traffic disruptions near Grand Central Terminal and commotion in Times Square, with one protester climbing on top of an NYPD cruiser and smashing the windscreen.

In the end, only three arrests—all of which were connected to that vehicle vandalism—were reported as of early Saturday, and while additional figures may trickle in, the early signs suggest that calls for peaceful protest were generally heeded.

'No Justice! No Peace' Protestors Are Emotionally In Pain

Approximately 250 people made up the largest group that marched through midtown Manhattan, but other than some minor traffic issues, the protests were well-planned.

In unison, demonstrators descended upon Union Square and the Crossroads of the World in response to the revelation of the Memphis police video.

The crowd's anguish, pain, and rage were obvious as they watched the video on their phones, and cries of "No Justice! No Peace!" filled the night air block after block.

With rallies scheduled for Saturday in Union Square, Washington Square Park, and other key spots in the five boroughs, the national outpouring is continuing into the weekend.

Kathy Hochul And Eric Adams On The Issue

Of course, pop-up protests are also a possibility and might shut down traffic at any point. On Saturday, events were also scheduled in New Jersey, including one at the Lincoln statue on Springfield Avenue in Newark.

When asked about potential unrest at a separate subway safety briefing earlier on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams responded that New York State Police and the NYPD had been strategically briefed and deployed and were ready to respond as needed to any situations that may arise later on Saturday and in the following days.

