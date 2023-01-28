New York City, NY

NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A Man

Abdul Ghani

Following the release of body camera video showing Memphis officers abusing Tyre Nichols, demonstrators flocked to the streets in New York City Friday night, resulting in three arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ICWt_0kUVXYUx00
Images from a protest following the release of the video depicting the violent beating of Tyre Nichols.Photo byMichael M. Santiago From Twitter

The protests were mainly nonviolent, but emotions were running high. At the Times Square rally, a protestor leaped on top of a police cruiser and damaged the windscreen.

That individual was charged with criminal mischief to a police car. During the protests, two more people were arrested, but it was unclear why. Charges are being considered.

There was a smoldering rage in the air that felt all too familiar

Protesters poured onto the streets once more, motivated by outrage over the death of another Black man by police.

"We want violence against Black people in America to be noticed and taken seriously," protestor Kei Kebreau stated.

Demonstrators brandished signs and chanted "What is his given name?

Tyre!

Mention his name.

Tyre!"

They marched around the city, stopping at Grand Central Terminal and Union Square, eventually bringing the Crossroads of the World to a standstill.

As a result, the NYPD halted southbound automobile traffic on Broadway from 48th Street to 42nd Street, and 46th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue was restricted to vehicular traffic.

We Should Attempt To Figure Out How To Be Better Citizens

It was in response to Memphis authorities releasing more than an hour of video of the vicious assault in which officers kept the 29-year-old Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him as he cried for his mother on Friday.

Jumaane Williams, the New York City Public Advocate, has stated that he will not watch the video.

He was in Times Square Friday night to make sure nonviolent protestors had the space they needed to express themselves.

"There is a lot of suffering. A lot of rages, and rightly so "According to Williams. "I believe that we should attempt to figure out how to be better here in New York."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tyre Nicholas# NYPD# NYC# Protest# Memphis officers

Comments / 26

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
5K followers

More from Abdul Ghani

Brooklyn, NY

22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over Laptop

At her court arraignment this week, the prosecution revealed that the 22-year-old Instagram model who is accused of brutally killing her father with a kitchen knife and hammer while he slept on a couch in their Brooklyn home in late December was motivated by a dispute over a laptop. Initially, she had blamed the bloodbath on two violent strangers.

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In Memphis

At his memorial service on Wednesday, Tyre Nichols, whose death at the hands of Memphis police prompted charges of second-degree murder against five officers, will be remembered for the life he led.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn Shelters

The city is still working to relocate migrants from outside a hotel in Hell's Kitchen to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. According to some of the refugees, being outside in the cold might be preferable to staying in a Brooklyn shelter. Men still have a small tent set up in front of the hotel.

Read full story
46 comments
New York City, NY

After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being Investigated

The so-called Scorpion unit of the Memphis Police Department was abolished on Saturday due to a "cloud of disgrace" raised by recently released footage showing some of the unit's members fatally assaulting Tyre Nichols after stopping the Black driver.

Read full story
6 comments
Hempstead, NY

A Dead Humpback Whale Was Discovered On NY Beach

The heartbreaking discovery made on Monday is now the 10th whale loss in the previous two months after another whale washed up dead throughout the course of the previous night.

Read full story

Judge Rules that New York Should Cover Andrew Cuomo's Attorney Fees in the Case

In order to defend himself against a claim that he sexually harassed a state trooper, former governor Andrew Cuomo must pay his legal fees, a judge ordered on Friday. Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 after being accused of sexual harassment, sued Attorney General Letitia James in August, claiming that she had broken the law by refusing to give him public funding for his defense.

Read full story
50 comments
New York City, NY

New York Residents Sue City Officials For Delays In Food Stamps

According to a federal complaint filed on Friday, New York City officials left tens of thousands of New Yorkers scurrying to buy groceries without their food stamps. According to a class-action lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, more than half of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applicants in December were left waiting more than a month for payments.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

More Protests To Begin In Response To The Memphis Police Video Release

In response to the release of the bodycam video, protests over Tyre Nichols' death, which occurred at the age of 29, have continued, and law enforcement in New York, New Jersey, and other parts of the country are preparing for a second day of intense public activity on Saturday.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The Court

A court for the NYPD exonerated the officer who pepper-sprayed state senator Zellnor Myrie at a 2020 George Floyd demonstration. A request for comment by publication was not met with a response from either the CCRB or the NYPD.

Read full story
161 comments
New York City, NY

Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy Funds

According to an indictment, a contractor from Long Island is suspected of stealing millions from Hurricane Sandy victims and utilizing the money for personal purchases, particularly a number of luxury cars.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Education Department Says The Admission Pilot Program Is Successful

Some public schools have made encouraging progress in promoting diversity, according to education authorities, despite the uproar over revisions to the admissions procedures for middle and high schools in New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Director of New York City Public Housing Agency Is Stepping Down From The Role

After around three and a half years in the position, the director of New York City's public housing organization is leaving. At the Thursday board meeting, NYCHA Chairman Gregory Russ will formally submit his resignation, the organization announced. His impending resignation was originally mentioned by news source The City on Wednesday morning.

Read full story

New Yorkers Will Get Their Maximum SNAP Benefits For January

All New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum amount of food benefits for January, Governor Kathy Hochul stated today.

Read full story
7 comments
Bronx, NY

15-Year-Old Boy Dead After A Dispute With Stepfather In The Bronx

According to reports, Bronx detectives are interviewing the stepfather of a 15-year-old boy who died on Monday afternoon after fighting with him. On January 23, just before 4:18 p.m., Corde Scott, 15, and his stepdad, 28, allegedly got into an argument inside their home in the 1400 block of Doris Street, off Lyon Avenue in Parkchester.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Started a Newsletter To Directly Communicate With The Citizens

Mayor Eric Adams, who claims that the media is mainly ignoring his message, unveiled a project on Monday that will enable him to speak with New Yorkers directly about city services.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation Trip

According to his family, a 38-year-old man from Staten Island who vanished while on vacation in Santiago, Chile, was found shot to death. American authorities declared Stapleton resident Eric Garvin dead.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Eric Adams Announces $75 Million 'Opportunity Fund' For NYC Small Businesses

The groundbreaking $75 million "Opportunity Fund," which will allow small business owners to apply for loans ranging from $2,000 to $250,000 and pay a below-market fixed interest rate of 4% — regardless of loan size — was announced on Monday by the Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS).

Read full story
New York City, NY

2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich Village

Before it opens to the general public on Tuesday, the second legal marijuana store in New York State will conduct a ceremonial first sale on Monday. Smacked is the name of the store on Bleeker Street in Greenwich Village. It is the first licensed marijuana dispensary in New York State to open under the ownership of a past marijuana offender.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Eric Adams Requests Assistance From The Federal Government To Deal With The Surge In Migrants And Asylum Seekers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is once more requesting assistance from the federal government to deal with the surge in asylum applicants. On Sunday afternoon, the mayor hosted a rally in front of City Hall to urge Congress and FEMA to help with the Southern Border situation.

Read full story
90 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy