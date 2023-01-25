New Yorkers Will Get Their Maximum SNAP Benefits For January

All New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum amount of food benefits for January, Governor Kathy Hochul stated today.

Kathy Hochul. Photo by Kathy Hochul From Flickr

This month, the federal government will provide an additional allocation to every household participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, including those who are currently receiving the maximum level of benefits. This will inject almost $234 million into the economy of New York State.

The Emergency Assistance Bonus To All Households

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which administers the federally funded SNAP program, will offer the emergency assistance bonus to all households receiving benefits.

All households, including those who are already getting the maximum benefit for their household size and those who would have previously received a monthly supplement of less than $95, will receive a supplement of at least $95.

In order to ensure that all SNAP households received the maximum amount through February, the agency kept in touch with the federal government after New York State's emergency designation expired in June 2021.

OTDA Will Continue To Distribute The Payments

In April 2020, OTDA made the first emergency supplemental payments to SNAP households earning less than the maximum monthly benefit amount.

The agency was successful in working with the federal government to secure the maximum allotment for all SNAP households when the federal emergency declaration expired in June 2021 after the federal emergency declaration was extended until January and will allow OTDA to continue disbursing these benefits through February.

After the February supplemental payments are made, the newly adopted congressional spending plan terminates these short-term emergency allocations.

From March onward, SNAP members will only receive their usual monthly payout. To learn more, go to otda.ny.gov/EA-SNAP.

You may learn more about the emergency supplemental SNAP benefits here, along with solutions to frequently asked issues. By going to mybenefits.ny.gov, New Yorkers interested in signing up can check their SNAP eligibility and submit an online application.

