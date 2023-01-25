15-Year-Old Boy Dead After A Dispute With Stepfather In The Bronx

According to reports, Bronx detectives are interviewing the stepfather of a 15-year-old boy who died on Monday afternoon after fighting with him.

NYPD. Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

On January 23, just before 4:18 p.m., Corde Scott, 15, and his stepdad, 28, allegedly got into an argument inside their home in the 1400 block of Doris Street, off Lyon Avenue in Parkchester.

According to reported events, the stepfather allegedly put his hands around Scott's neck as the debate swiftly turned violent.

EMS was called to the house shortly after, according to law enforcement sources, and Scott was found there unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken by paramedics to Jacobi Hospital, where he was subsequently declared dead.

The Medical Examiners Are Investigating

Scott's death has not yet been determined, however, the authorities did say that his neck had been injured. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office so that an autopsy could be performed.

After responding to the event, police from the 45th Precinct detained Scott's stepfather and questioned him further.

Detectives are looking into whether Scott had aggressively attacked his stepfather first and whether the 28-year-old man's defense mechanisms contributed to Scott's demise, according to WABC-TV. Police, however, were unable to confirm or reject this story on Tuesday morning.

Detectives are closely examining the stepfather, who has a history of violence and was most recently imprisoned in 2018 for shooting a guy.

