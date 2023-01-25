Bronx, NY

15-Year-Old Boy Dead After A Dispute With Stepfather In The Bronx

Abdul Ghani

According to reports, Bronx detectives are interviewing the stepfather of a 15-year-old boy who died on Monday afternoon after fighting with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0js9bd_0kQzMoDc00
NYPD.Photo byMichael FörtschonUnsplash

On January 23, just before 4:18 p.m., Corde Scott, 15, and his stepdad, 28, allegedly got into an argument inside their home in the 1400 block of Doris Street, off Lyon Avenue in Parkchester.

According to reported events, the stepfather allegedly put his hands around Scott's neck as the debate swiftly turned violent.

EMS was called to the house shortly after, according to law enforcement sources, and Scott was found there unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken by paramedics to Jacobi Hospital, where he was subsequently declared dead.

The Medical Examiners Are Investigating

Scott's death has not yet been determined, however, the authorities did say that his neck had been injured. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office so that an autopsy could be performed.

After responding to the event, police from the 45th Precinct detained Scott's stepfather and questioned him further.

Detectives are looking into whether Scott had aggressively attacked his stepfather first and whether the 28-year-old man's defense mechanisms contributed to Scott's demise, according to WABC-TV. Police, however, were unable to confirm or reject this story on Tuesday morning.

Detectives are closely examining the stepfather, who has a history of violence and was most recently imprisoned in 2018 for shooting a guy.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nyc crime# family issues# boy killed# teenagers# new york

Comments / 4

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
5K followers

More from Abdul Ghani

New York City, NY

More Protests To Begin In Response To The Memphis Police Video Release

In response to the release of the bodycam video, protests over Tyre Nichols' death, which occurred at the age of 29, have continued, and law enforcement in New York, New Jersey, and other parts of the country are preparing for a second day of intense public activity on Saturday.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The Court

A court for the NYPD exonerated the officer who pepper-sprayed state senator Zellnor Myrie at a 2020 George Floyd demonstration. A request for comment by publication was not met with a response from either the CCRB or the NYPD.

Read full story
52 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A Man

Following the release of body camera video showing Memphis officers abusing Tyre Nichols, demonstrators flocked to the streets in New York City Friday night, resulting in three arrests.

Read full story
26 comments
New York City, NY

Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy Funds

According to an indictment, a contractor from Long Island is suspected of stealing millions from Hurricane Sandy victims and utilizing the money for personal purchases, particularly a number of luxury cars.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Education Department Says The Admission Pilot Program Is Successful

Some public schools have made encouraging progress in promoting diversity, according to education authorities, despite the uproar over revisions to the admissions procedures for middle and high schools in New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Director of New York City Public Housing Agency Is Stepping Down From The Role

After around three and a half years in the position, the director of New York City's public housing organization is leaving. At the Thursday board meeting, NYCHA Chairman Gregory Russ will formally submit his resignation, the organization announced. His impending resignation was originally mentioned by news source The City on Wednesday morning.

Read full story

New Yorkers Will Get Their Maximum SNAP Benefits For January

All New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum amount of food benefits for January, Governor Kathy Hochul stated today.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Started a Newsletter To Directly Communicate With The Citizens

Mayor Eric Adams, who claims that the media is mainly ignoring his message, unveiled a project on Monday that will enable him to speak with New Yorkers directly about city services.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation Trip

According to his family, a 38-year-old man from Staten Island who vanished while on vacation in Santiago, Chile, was found shot to death. American authorities declared Stapleton resident Eric Garvin dead.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Eric Adams Announces $75 Million 'Opportunity Fund' For NYC Small Businesses

The groundbreaking $75 million "Opportunity Fund," which will allow small business owners to apply for loans ranging from $2,000 to $250,000 and pay a below-market fixed interest rate of 4% — regardless of loan size — was announced on Monday by the Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS).

Read full story
New York City, NY

2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich Village

Before it opens to the general public on Tuesday, the second legal marijuana store in New York State will conduct a ceremonial first sale on Monday. Smacked is the name of the store on Bleeker Street in Greenwich Village. It is the first licensed marijuana dispensary in New York State to open under the ownership of a past marijuana offender.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Eric Adams Requests Assistance From The Federal Government To Deal With The Surge In Migrants And Asylum Seekers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is once more requesting assistance from the federal government to deal with the surge in asylum applicants. On Sunday afternoon, the mayor hosted a rally in front of City Hall to urge Congress and FEMA to help with the Southern Border situation.

Read full story
90 comments
New York City, NY

Jean Louisa Kelly Will Appear In A Special Show In The New York City

The biggest box office hit of last summer may also be a contender for Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars, but it has already given a performer from the New York region a major boost.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

2 Teenage Boys Were Fatally Shot Near The South Bronx Center of The Police Athletic League

On Thursday, two teenagers were shot nearby the South Bronx Center of the Police Athletic League, leaving one of them fighting for his life. Just before nine o'clock in the evening, they were leaving a sporting event—either a boxing match or a basketball game—on Longwood Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

City Council Passes a Bill That Prohibits The Use of Plastic Utensils For Restaurants And Food Delivery Services

A resolution approved by the City Council on Thursday forbids eateries and food delivery services from including utensils, condiment packets, extra containers, and napkins in takeout or delivery orders unless the consumer specifically requests them.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

New Jersey and New York lawmakers join forces to oppose congestion charges

U.S. Representatives Josh Gottheimer, D–5th District, New Jersey, and Mike Lawler, R–17th District, New York, came together to introduce new bipartisan legislation to counter the Empire State's proposed congestion pricing during a news conference on January 19 in Fort Lee.

Read full story
2 comments
Newark, NJ

New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of Citizens

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a Bronx, New York man pled guilty to a conspiracy that utilized stolen credit card information to make fraudulent retail purchases across the country.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The NYC Correction Department refuses the watchdog full access to Rikers camera footage

According to officials, the Adams administration is preventing the government agency in charge of Rikers Island from independently accessing the video from within the jails. The news was published on the website of the Board of Correction oversight organization. Members of staff may still request to watch movies with the group at a specified location during business hours.

Read full story
2 comments

New State Legislation To Expand The Sports Betting Industry By 2024

In its first year, New York's online sports betting industry broke records, and according to one legislator, the time is now to broaden the market. A bill to increase the number of New York online sports betting operators to at least 14 operators by January 31, 2024, and at least 15 operators by January 31, 2025, has been introduced by Sen. Joseph A. Addabbo Jr., one of the leading proponents of the legalization of online sports betting in New York.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy