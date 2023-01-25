NYC Mayor Eric Adams Started a Newsletter To Directly Communicate With The Citizens

Mayor Eric Adams, who claims that the media is mainly ignoring his message, unveiled a project on Monday that will enable him to speak with New Yorkers directly about city services.

NYC Mayor. Photo by Homeless Services From Twitter

The mayor will now address New Yorkers personally in an effort to reclaim the narrative surrounding his administration.

Adams wants to showcase some of his tenure's bright points through a new communication project.

Online signup for the emails is available to New Yorkers

Adams highlighted that in his first year in office, his government had achieved significant victories that didn't receive enough public exposure, such as increased spending for childcare and the earned income tax credit. New Yorkers can signup for the newsletter online.

Transportation, housing, health, social services, and business are a few topics of interest. Adams made the remarks during a separate press conference for small businesses in need of assistance.

Regarding his establishment of the NYC Small Business Opportunity Fund, Adams remarked, "I'm going to be amazed if you guys even cover that we did this $75 million grant.

The funding for the project is around $75,000

According to officials at City Hall, the communication project will get underway this week and get funding of up to $75,000.

Adams has been followed by his conflicts with the media ever since he first ran for the government. When questioned about his leadership style and policy intentions, he frequently retaliated.

His hiring and firing procedures, his Brooklyn residence, and the housing of asylum seekers are a few contentious issues.

