2 Teenage Boys Were Fatally Shot Near The South Bronx Center of The Police Athletic League

On Thursday, two teenagers were shot nearby the South Bronx Center of the Police Athletic League, leaving one of them fighting for his life.

NYPD. Photo by Lloyd Kearney on Unsplash

Just before nine o'clock in the evening, they were leaving a sporting event—either a boxing match or a basketball game—on Longwood Avenue.

According to police, a young man who was mask-clad shot the 15-year-old in the head. According to officials, he is in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital. It is anticipated that the 16-year-old who was shot in the leg will survive. Both of the shot teens have never had a run-in with the law.

Investigating Hypothesis

Detectives are working under the investigating hypothesis that a previous incident—possibly a prior fight—caused the shooting.

Residents in the area claim that the recreation center should be a useful resource for local children, therefore it is sad to learn that something so terrible occurred just outside.

Basketball coach Janay Perkins stated that the aim is to keep kids out of trouble in addition to teaching them sports at the recreation facility.

The two shootings are the most recent incidents involving teenagers to occur in the city, including several in the Bronx.

A Few Days Before...

A 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder a few days before to this shooting after an NYPD officer was shot in the arm.

A 13-year-old was accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old male on Wednesday in Queens.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and died in Fordham Heights just last month. According to police, the suspect in the most recent Bronx shooting fled the scene, and no one has been taken into custody.

