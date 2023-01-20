New Jersey and New York lawmakers join forces to oppose congestion charges

U.S. Representatives Josh Gottheimer, D–5th District, New Jersey, and Mike Lawler, R–17th District, New York, came together to introduce new bipartisan legislation to counter the Empire State's proposed congestion pricing during a news conference on January 19 in Fort Lee.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's federal funding has been targeted by the Anti-Congestion Tax Act, which was presented by Gottheimer and co-sponsored by Lawler and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd District, New Jersey (MTA).

Until all New Jersey and New York crossings into Manhattan are immune from any congestion charges, the measure would prevent the U.S. Department of Transportation from giving any new Capital Investment Grants to MTA projects in New York.

The bill's authors claim that this provision would safeguard both New Jersey and New York drivers by offering commuters a federal tax credit at the end of the year equivalent to the amount they paid in a congestion fee.

Congestion Pricing Has Been a Contentious Issue For Drivers

Congestion pricing has been a contentious issue for drivers in both states who may have to pay an additional fee of up to $23 per day to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street.

The bill's backers claim that despite receiving roughly $2 billion annually from the federal government and $15 billion in federal COVID funding, the MTA still has a significant budget deficit due to poor management and insufficient fare collection enforcement.

Josh Gottheimer's Resonse

"New York City and the MTA are playing Russian roulette with their economy and are eager to stick it to all of those dedicated commuters from Jersey, the outer boroughs, and the suburbs of New York City, which my friend Congressman Lawler represents," claimed Gottheimer.

A proposal that, according to the MTA, won't, in fact, increase either traffic congestion or pollution, including right here in Fort Lee, and that, as the MTA phrased it, will disproportionately affect low-income drivers.

