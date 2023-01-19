The NYC Correction Department refuses the watchdog full access to Rikers camera footage

According to officials, the Adams administration is preventing the government agency in charge of Rikers Island from independently accessing the video from within the jails.

The news was published on the website of the Board of Correction oversight organization. Members of staff may still request to watch movies with the group at a specified location during business hours.

However, they will no longer have unrestricted access to video recordings from the approximately 14,000 wall-mounted security cameras in the jails, as well as from officers' body-worn and handheld cameras.

The Department of Correction Did Not Provide a Justification For The Modification

Furthermore, because the board will be unable to access such tapes for future use, it will be prevented from sharing them with other officials and the media, especially in the board's regular investigation reports into jail fatalities and other issues.

The Department of Correction, which oversees the facilities, did not provide a justification for the modification.

The public's ability to learn about jail conditions and officer misconduct in detainee deaths, which last year reached the highest rate in a quarter-century, has been greatly aided by videos disclosed by the Board of Correction.

Department's Spokesperson Patrick Rocchio Responded On The Issue

The Board of Correction is authorized by law to guarantee that the Department of Correction complies with basic requirements for the health and safety of the almost 6,000 individuals held in city custody.

While the board will no longer be able to share videos or see hallways and living spaces in real-time, it will still be able to describe the video in its investigation findings.

Last Monday, the department modified its policy and forbade staff members in charge of monitoring from viewing films on their personal laptops. Department spokesperson Patrick Rocchio told the Media that the organization is "fully dedicated to transparency."

