New State Legislation To Expand The Sports Betting Industry By 2024

In its first year, New York's online sports betting industry broke records, and according to one legislator, the time is now to broaden the market.

Sports Betting In NYC. Photo by Tim Hart on Unsplash

A bill to increase the number of New York online sports betting operators to at least 14 operators by January 31, 2024, and at least 15 operators by January 31, 2025, has been introduced by Sen. Joseph A. Addabbo Jr., one of the leading proponents of the legalization of online sports betting in New York.

Only nine operators are now permitted in New York for online sports betting.

The Reduction In The Tax Rate

Addabbo's bill, S1962, would require a reduction of the 51% online sports betting tax rate contemporaneous with the number of expanded operators as part of the trade-off to permit the development of online sports betting operators.

An online sports betting tax rate of 50% would be applied to operators with 10 to 12 operators, 35% to those with 13 to 14 operators, and 25% to those with 15 or more operators.

The 51% tax rate has been a source of discontent thus far during the Empire State's first year of existence, therefore the reduction in tax rate will undoubtedly appease new and existing businesses.

Online Betting Has Generated More Than $900 Million In Tax In 2022

Online sports betting has undoubtedly helped New York generate substantial sums of money because of the tax rate.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said last week that taxes and license fees brought in more than $900 million for the state in 2022. The licensing fees for operators would increase under Addabbo Jr.'s new measure.

A $25 million licensing fee had to be paid by the first nine operators, and a $50 million cost would have to be paid by any subsequent operators.

A similar bill was introduced the previous year by Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow

Pretlow's proposal called for a reduction in the tax rate on a sliding scale dependent on the number of registered sportsbooks, as well as an increase in the number of online sports betting providers to at least 14 by 2023.

Addabbo Jr. supported it, but the legislation never moved forward.