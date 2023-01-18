City's Forced Hospitalization Plan For Homeless People With Mental Illness Draws Criticism From Mental Health Experts

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams argued that the city's approach to addressing homelessness and mental health concerns required a radical change.

But after putting forth a proposal that would authorize police officers, EMS personnel, and other city agents to detain people for psychiatric evaluations who appear "to be mentally ill" and "a danger to themselves," it has alarmed some mental health professionals, urban planning experts, and others.

Professor Kim Hopper Discussed The Issue With The Media

Professor of clinical and sociomedical science at Columbia University Kim Hopper discussed the proposal with ABC News' podcast on Wednesday.

Hopper, a medical anthropologist who spent 25 years as a research scientist for the New York City Office of Mental Health, claimed that once a patient is placed in their care, mental health facilities and organizations are still left in the dark regarding their job.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Suggested The Idea In November 2022

Adams first suggested the idea in November, citing situations in which homeless people with mental illness would be admitted to the hospital and then quickly released.

According to his idea, medical facilities must retain patients in mental beds until they are stable before releasing them after a more specific plan for their ongoing care is in place.

The NYPD, EMS, and other city agents are receiving training on how to interact with homeless people and "provide humane care."

"Everyone in Need Will Find a Bed in New York City" Eric Adams

"Case law does not provide detailed advice about removals for mental health evaluations based on brief interactions in the field," according to the guideline.

However, the directive claims that it does include examples that show whether someone is unable to maintain their fundamental requirements, such as a serious bodily injury that has gone untreated and ignorance of one's environment and other people.

Adams asserted that everyone in need would be able to find a bed in the city.