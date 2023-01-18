Construction Company Executive Allegedly Accused of Stealing Over $100 Million From NYC Developers In a Scheme

Prosecutors claimed on Wednesday that several well-known structures in New York were not always constructed honestly.

NYC Buildings. Photo by Markus Gjengaar on Unsplash

50 defendants were charged by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and the New York City Department of Investigation in a kickback scheme to rob money from at least seven developers on building projects, including the FiDi Hotel at 11 Stone Street, the Hilton Club The Central at 5th New York at 12 East 48th Street, the Remy at 101 West 28th Street, and the Bowery at 189 Bowery (the citizenM New York Bowery Hotel).

In Exchange For Bribe Payments Robert Baselice Allegedly Directed More Than $100-Million

Robert Baselice, an official at the Firm, a construction management company, is accused of orchestrating the plan and of rigging the competitive bidding process for trade subcontractors.

In exchange for bribe payments, Baselice allegedly directed more than $100,000,000 in trade subcontracts and change orders—often at exorbitant prices—to cooperating subcontractors.

The subcontractors sent Baselice more than $4,200,000 and more than $2,800,000 to businesses he controlled, including those owned by Louis Astuto and Paul Noto.

According to the indictment, Astuto and Noto funneled thousands of dollars in illegal earnings to businesses held by Frank Camuso and his relatives.

Baselice Appears To Set a Price For Awarding Subcontracts on Various Projects

Baselice was aware that the Firm's agreements with its real estate developer customers required it to always work in the client's best financial interests and to do so completely openly, honestly, and without any conflicts of interest.

The agreements expressly forbade kickbacks, according to the prosecution. Michael Bachner, a lawyer for Baselice, declined to comment.

Baselice appears to set a price for awarding subcontracts on various projects in a number of the mails that were cited in the indictment.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!