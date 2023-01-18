3 NYC Jail Guards Were Charged With Covering Up Inmate Assault

In an alleged plot to hide one officer's alleged assault of an inmate on Rikers Island, three NYC Department of Correction employees were charged by the Bronx district attorney on Tuesday.

Rikers Guards. Photo by Alex Radelich on Unsplash

Corrections officer Carl Williams, 31, approached an inmate who was "standing with his hands to his sides" at 6:15 a.m. on October 14, 2021, smacked the guy in the face before "assuming a fighting stance," according to a statement from the Bronx district attorney's office.

At least two other officers, Roy Dewar, 58, and Jatan Das, 64, who are accused by the prosecution of helping Williams submit reports to the correction department "claiming the inmate was the aggressor and that use of force was justified," were present when the incident occurred inside the Otis Bantum Correctional Center, a housing unit for male inmates. The incident was captured on surveillance footage.

All three were accused of official misconduct, first-degree business record falsification, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, second-degree business record falsification, second-degree offering a false instrument for filing, and first-degree business record falsification.

Arkady Shkolnick was the prisoner who was reportedly assaulted by Williams, according to court filings.

According to city records, nobody with that name is currently detained. Shkolnick's contact information was not readily available.

According to New York City payroll records, Williams started working for the agency in 2015 and was still listed as an active employee as of June 30, 2022.

The same payroll data reveals that Das was identified as a current employee at the Department of Correction as of June 30, 2022, after serving as an NYPD school safety agent from 2012 until 2018 before making the transition.

According to the city, Dewar joined the department in 2006 and had been a member for 15 years at the time of the alleged attack and subsequent cover-up.

According to city records, he was still an active employee as of at least June 30, 2022. On April 19, the correctional officials are scheduled to return to court.

