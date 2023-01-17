NYC Passengers Can Ride a 1984 Vintage Train From NYC To Upstate

Travelers will be able to board two refurbished railroad cars from 1948 that have the official names Tavern-Lounge No. 43 and Hickory Creek starting in February and continuing through November.

1948 Train. Photo by Melanie Hughes on Unsplash

The following itinerary is already available, however, tickets will go on sale on this website on January 20 and then again on February 17:

All trains will depart from Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall and arrive slightly more than two hours later at the Albany Rensselaer station in upstate New York.

Although the admittance fee of $349 per person is a bit high, it does include a complete meal, appetizers, beer, and wine.

Train Schedule, Tickets, And Features

Regular trains leave Penn Station at 11:20 a.m. and arrive at Albany-Rensselaer at 1:50 p.m., with a brief stop before they depart at 4:30 p.m. and return to New York for a 7:05 p.m. arrival, save from the aforementioned themed rides.

The price of these cruises on the Hickory Creek is $349 per person plus roughly $20 in taxes and duties; services include a full-service supper, amuse-bouche, beer, wine, and a dedicated staff.

Alternatively, you can get more for your money by taking the Tavern-Lounge No. 43 car. Riders who pay $143 can enjoy buffet-style meals, snacks, nonalcoholic beverages, and the option to bring their own booze.

Full Service, With an Alcoholic Bar

Tickets include access to Amtrak's Metropolitan Lounge, which has a full-service bar with alcoholic beverages, La Colombe coffee, and cuisine, in addition to the train ride itself.

Next week, tickets for Valentine's Special departures go on sale, and next month, regular ride tickets go on sale. The website for Hudson River Rail Excursions has more details.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!