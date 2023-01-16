NYC Lawyer files lawsuit against NYPD for allegedly withholding critical evidence in license plate arrest

The prominent lawyer who was detained for "criminal mischief" last year after fixing a car's vandalized license plate has filed a lawsuit against the NYPD, claiming the officers are withholding crucial evidence and, absent legal action, may even destroy it.

Adam White, a partner at Vaccaro & White (whose firm protects hurt pedestrians and bikers), filed his lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court on January 13 and requested a court order ordering the NYPD to keep important evidence associated with his arrest on November 11, 2022.

After removing a piece of plastic that was hiding a driver's license plate in Park Slope, Brooklyn, White was arrested for "criminal mischief."

NYPD's Disregard For The "Ghost Vehicle"

Due to the NYPD's protracted disregard for the city's "ghost vehicle" pandemic, White's arrest was met with a great deal of criticism.

In order to avoid tolls and speed cameras, countless drivers in the Big Apple obscure, deface, or remove their license plates, or use temporary fake plates, costing the city and tolling authorities millions of dollars each year and allowing reckless driving without repercussions on New York's streets.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Dropped The Charges Against White

The charges against White were subsequently dropped by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez following the significant public outrage and the appearance of other vigilantes committing "criminal damage" to highlight the scope of license plate concealing in the Big Apple.

White now claims he is thinking about bringing a sizable federal lawsuit alleging civil rights violations and wrongful arrest arising from the incident against the city and NYPD.

The measure taken last week was more preliminarily designed to prevent the police department from feeding White's case-relevant evidence into the shredder.

"City Agencies, Especially NYPD Has a Reputation For Defying Freedom of Information" Media Sources

Numerous media outlets have reported that city agencies, especially the NYPD, have a reputation for defying freedom of information requests. As a result, journalists have filed formal complaints with the city government, and Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged to increase transparency and expediency in records requests.

The last person you would expect to back down in the face of bureaucratic sludge was White.

He is seeking the NYPD to preserve and provide the names of all officers engaged in his arrest, the name of the driver who called the police, the criminal complaint and desk appearance ticket against him, and other information in advance of his broader lawsuit.

