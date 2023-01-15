American Volunteers Tribute Martin Luther King Jr. By Giving Free Food In Paterson

On Monday, a great number of Americans honoured Dr Martin Luther King Jr. with the fundamental message of volunteering and giving back to those in need.

Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

Although we may see the delivery of food as a casual act of compassion, it is everything but. Families are being helped to survive by a drive-through food drive and the Paterson residents who helped organise it.

Andre Sayegh, the mayor of Paterson, said, "People are on the verge of eviction, folks have been struggling to pay bills, people are a flat tyre away from financial trouble so this couldn't come at a more appropriate moment."

Governor Phil Murphy Also Put In a Lot of effort

As part of a day of service in Paterson in honour of Martin Luther King Jr., volunteers collected food contributions. For distribution by the New Jersey Community Development Corporation, hundreds of pounds of food were loaded onto a vehicle.

Phil Murphy, the governor, also put in a lot of effort. "God knows food hunger is a significant issue in our state, so people who are driving up, walking up, and contributing so much are doing a great thing," said Murphy.

Many vehicles arrived to give, which Mayor Sayegh greeted. He has been a strong supporter of his city in the past two years in particular.

Martin Vergara remarked, "It was a terrific chance to make sure our kids know the importance of serving others."

The families will receive the meals. Many families in the city are eagerly awaiting the food and will be grateful to eat it tonight.