After protest from judges, New York City halts construction of a bike lane near Manhattan's courts

In Lower Manhattan, a long-promised bike lane is being delayed due to opposition from a strong group: New York's judges and court officials.

Cyclist In NYC. Photo by Javier de la Maza on Unsplash

The city's proposal to replace curbside parking with a protected lane along a section of Centre Street surrounded by courthouses and government structures has been under attack since last year by members of the state's judicial branch.

One court official went so far as to compare the anticipated traffic congestion to France's infamous attempt to stop Nazi Germany from invading in the 1930s.

Court Authorities Delayed The Project

Between Worth and Canal streets, a five-block stretch of Centre Street now contains two lanes for parking and through traffic.

However, the strip is frequently congested with traffic and double-parked vehicles, the majority of which have government parking permits given to judges, prosecutors, court employees, and police officers.

After meeting with members of the Adams administration, court authorities delayed the project that was supposed to start last year.

According to a representative for the Department of Transportation, the delay was required to assess public safety operations near the courthouses.

The Partially Painted Bike Lane Would Obstruct The Curbside Area

According to city planning records, the partially painted bike lane would obstruct the curbside area on the west side of the street. Two parking lanes and one, more congested traffic lane would be added to the remainder of the road. It would complete a vital link for the increasing number of bikers using the Brooklyn Bridge's bike lane, which will open in 2021.

The New York State Court Officers Association's president, Dennis Quirk, stated that the organization's members were "totally opposed" to the bike lane and cited the necessity to maintain traffic flow on Centre Street as a security issue.

For judges of criminal courts who "don't like travelling on the train or public transportation and then bumping into persons whose cases are in front of them," he suggested curbside parking spots are crucial.