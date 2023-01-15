New Year, New Budget: New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a $102.7 billion preliminary budget

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a preliminary budget proposal totaling $102.7 billion for the next fiscal year 2024.

Eric Adams, Impossible. Photo by Picryl Creative Commons

But if the still-ongoing disagreement between the administration and City Council over the budget for the current year is any indication, this forthcoming budget will see additional opposition from an emboldened council to the mayor's plan for guiding the city through some difficult budgetary terrain.

Prior to the adoption of the final budget, there will be formal responses from the council of Speaker Adrienne Adams, weeks of budget hearings, an amended executive budget from the administration, and additional negotiations between the council and administration. The release of Adams' preliminary budget is only the first stage of this process.

Additionally, during those months, council members will be campaigning for reelection and perhaps facing scrutiny for how they voted on the budget.

"One of the restraint spending strategies" Mayor Adams Claim

Even though not all of the preliminary budget's specifics were made public right away on Thursday afternoon, Adams described the spending strategy as one of restraint.

Although the economy has been strong, Adams stated in a webcast talk that it is slowing. "With fewer resources, we will still need to sustain the essential services that New Yorkers depend on every day."

The new budget will go into effect on July 1, the first day of the next fiscal year.

23,000 open posts still exist

Eliminating the thousands of open posts in local agencies, which the administration hinted at doing late last year, is a significant source of savings.

It aims to eliminate a total of 4,319 open posts in the current fiscal year and 4,309 in the following fiscal year.

Adams said on Thursday that some 23,000 open posts still exist across the city in an effort to allay concerns that eliminating vacant positions will eliminate vital - if still unfilled - roles.

