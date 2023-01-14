New York City, NY

NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'

Abdul Ghani

Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan.

NYC Migrants Complaining About The Food.Photo byGaelle MarcelonUnsplash

People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.

They are also fighting back against claims made by shelter workers to the New York Post that those who refuse to take the free meals are wasting public money.

"Migrants are not being choosy" Eric Adams

However, Mayor Eric Adams made the implication on Thursday that the migrants are not being choosy; rather, the food is not the issue. Adams and the hospital executive in charge of the Row Hotel refuge, where hundreds of migrants from Latin America now reside, argue that the food is fine.

However, a letter from Harlem Hospital sent out last month requests that a family be moved out of the Row Hotel because the parents are worried that their "children lost weight owing to insufficient food resources."

According to a mother of three, it's "It is not a matter of what my kids like or dislike. If it was food, I would force them to eat it."

In recent months the city was struggling to find housing for migrants

In recent months, the city has been forced to work quickly to find housing for thousands of migrants who have been bussed across the border, using emergency hotels as shelter locations—many of which lack kitchens.

Another mother, Rosalina, claimed that her shelter on 32nd Street turned down a written request from the pediatrician of her son, Anthuan, who was 4 years old at the time.

The doctor requested bland food and lodgings with a kitchen from the shelter.

Doctors are worried about the increasing number of sick kids in the shelters

Dr. Kendall Rao, Anthuan's pediatrician, stated in a statement that "There has been an increase in the number of kids experiencing gastrointestinal problems like low appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation among the pediatric asylum-seeking patients I have been treating. Many of these young kids appear to be having trouble getting used to the local cuisine. It appears to be shocking their still-forming digestive systems."

Arthurian claims that every time he asks his mother what they have to eat in their temporary new home, he keeps claiming to be hungry.

Since the start of the migrant crisis, the clinic where Dr. Rao works have treated more than 150 refugee children.

