New York Lawmaker Want To Train Every Youth For Emergency CPR After Shocking Incident of Damar Hamlin

A Democratic state member from the Capital Region on Friday presented a bill that would mandate CPR training for youth sports coaches.

CPR Training AT Road. Photo by henrik park on Unsplash

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin passed out on the field during a game earlier this month, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has introduced a measure to address the situation.

A team trainer on the field gave Hamlin CPR, and it is believed that his prompt actions saved Hamlin's life.

The education statute in New York already mandates that high school coaches complete CPR training. With Santabarbara's measure, all coaches of child sports would be subject to this requirement.

Remarks of the author of the bill

We all became aware of the significance of prompt first aid in these emergency scenarios while watching the Buffalo Bills game, he said.

"That's why I'm presenting legislation to ensure that all coaches of child sports in the state of New York have a foundational understanding of CPR and can provide first aid in these situations where every second counts," the author of the bill said.

Football enthusiasts are shocked by Hamlin's Injury

The injury to Hamlin has also sparked a larger discussion about football.

Democratic assemblyman from the Bronx, Michael Benedetto, is reiterating his call for a proposal that would outlaw tackle football for children 12 and under.

Prior to Hamlin's injury this year, Benedetto's bill was once again filed. It had previously been proposed.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!