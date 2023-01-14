NY Governor Kathy Hochul's Housing Solution Gets Mixed Reviews By Politicians

Residents of New York are finding it difficult to find cheap homes, especially in the New York City region.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made an attempt to address the issue in her State of the State address this week, giving her own plan to create more homes, which is drawing mixed reactions.

Hochul has a strategy to increase home production, which will need tremendous collaboration from all parties involved.

The New York Housing Compact

Hochul stated on Tuesday, "I am happy to present the New York Housing Compact. A revolutionary plan to spur the housing development we need for our communities to thrive, for our economy to expand, and for our state to prosper."

In New York City, legalizing basement apartments is part of the governor's plan.

Following Hurricane Ida's flooding of Queen's basements in 2021, which resulted in the deaths of 11 residents, the scourge of illegal conversions came to light.

According to Hochul's proposal, those apartments would need to be safe. Advocates for affordable housing, though, are criticizing other elements of her plan.

Albany permitted the 421A tax abatement scheme to expire last year

Democrats in the legislature said it resulted in an excessive amount of luxury development and an insufficient supply of affordable homes.

However, the real estate sector claims that without financial support from the private sector, no affordable housing can be built.

Hochul calls for the continuation of 421A but offers no further information. Hochul's plan also contains a contentious suggestion to permit the state to overrule municipal zoning in rural and suburban areas, resulting in denser housing complexes that are frequently turned down by local zoning boards.

Kathy Hochul Probably Faces Opposition

Hochul will probably face opposition if she attempts to override the municipal zoning.

Many suburban communities wish to preserve historic properties and preserve what they frequently refer to as the "character" of their cities.

